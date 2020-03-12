Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/12/20)

TODAY: Well if you haven’t gotten to enjoy the warm weather these past few days, you are in luck! Highs are once again expected to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with continued cloud cover. Our afternoon will be relatively dry as cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon. An approaching cold front will initiate a few showers and possible a few rumbles of thunder for later this evening sometime between 7-10 pm.

TONIGHT: As the cold front starts to sweep across the ArkLaMiss, it will bring some isolated showers. Temperatures however will be mild; dropping into the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will start off rainy mostly for those living along or to the north of I-20. The cold front will prevent our temperatures from warming up, but they will stay around average in the lower to middle 60s. Showers will begin to slowly taper off by Friday afternoon and evening, but a warm front could bring a few back by early Saturday.

This unsettled pattern will stick around through the weekend and even into early next week. So far, severe weather is not a big concern.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX