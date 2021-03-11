Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/11/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are getting closer and closer to the weekend. It was a warm and mostly cloudy day yesterday, and it looks to be very similar for this afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s as winds stay breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Overnight, low temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s with continued cloud cover. Winds will slowly lighten up in the process.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday is have you saying “deja vu” as weather conditions will stay mostly cloudy and warm in the lower 80s.

Saturday will not be much different, but we will see a more isolated chance for a couple of showers. This will be just a sneak peek of what we could see on Sunday.

Sunday will be the best day to see showers and thunderstorms return to the ArkLaMiss. The threat for severe weather is not as high as it was earlier this week, but there could still be a window of opportunity for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. It’s still early in the game to talk about potential impacts, but a could chunk of the ArkLaMiss is still under a 15% chance.

Monday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. These dry conditions, however, will not last for long as chances for showers and thunderstorms will return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

