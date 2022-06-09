WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/09/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Our weather pattern today will look very similar to what we did see yesterday. With daytime heating and a boundary up to our north, we will see another chance for shower and thunderstorm development from about the late morning into the afternoon. An isolated strong or severe storm could be possible with strong winds/wind gusts and small hail the primary concerns. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk for today. As far as highs are concerned, we will stay very warm in the lower 90s.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Thursday – Early Friday

TONIGHT: One or two showers may linger into the overnight hours, but most of us will be dry and cloudy. Expect warm and muggy conditions with lows settling near 73 with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A bit of a weak cold front will arrive Friday morning and afternoon, bringing more showers and thunderstorms and another possible threat for some strong to severe weather. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk where winds and hail will be the primary concerns. Although the chance for a brief tornado is low, we cannot completely rule it out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

Rain chances will to wrap up by this weekend as a ridge of high pressure will be building back in and dictating our weather pattern for the new work week. Conditions will be dry, but the heat is going to be cranking up! Most of our highs as of now will be warming into the middle and upper 90s with possible “feels like” temperatures in the lower triple digits. Heat safety will be imperative for any outdoor plans you have for next week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX