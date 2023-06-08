WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Plenty of sunshine will kick off our Thursday with temperatures starting out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. It is still going to feel a bit sticky outside with dewpoint values in the 70’s. Today is expected to be another hot one with our highs and in the lower 90’s again, and spotty showers and t-storms remain possible this afternoon and evening. Then, rinse and repeat tomorrow.

Rain chances are expected to increase this weekend as a frontal boundary stalls out across the region late on Friday. Most of the activity will be scattered on Saturday becoming more isolated on Sunday.

Next week, the heat will be cranking up as temperatures starting warming up the mid 90’s and upper 90’s cannot be ruled out for the end of next week.