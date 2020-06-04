Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 4th

WEST MONROE, LA (06/04/20) Happy Thursday morning! We’re starting off the day on a quiet note across the ArkLaMiss, as lingering showers from last evening’s activity have finally dissipated. We’re left with some passing clouds this morning, as well as very warm and muggy conditions.

We’ve been seeing some scattered storm activity to our north through much of the morning, but this is not expected to move into our area at all. With this being said, we will have the potential to see more showers and thunderstorms due to daytime heating. The best chance to see this activity will be during the afternoon and evening. A stray strong or two is not out of the question, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Some lingering showers and storms can be expected early in the evening, before conditions eventually calm to some lingering clouds. It will be another warm and steamy night, as lows fall into the lower 70’s.

Friday will once again offer the potential for showers and storms, but they will be more isolated in nature compared to the last couple of days. It will be yet another hot and steamy day, as highs top out in the lower 90’s.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances will lower, at least for the first half of the weekend. Better chances of rain return for the second half of the weekend, as the effects of Cristobal start to move in.

Cristobal has remained at tropical storm strength, and is still currently sitting over the Bay of Campeche. It will begin its northward progression starting tomorrow, eventually making landfall in the us late Sunday/early Monday.

It is expected to stay at tropical storm strength as it moves northward. It’s current path looks to track it right over the ArkLaMiss for later Sunday into Monday. The main threat with this system will be heavy rainfall, some gusty winds and possibly a few tornadoes given the amount of spin we have in the atmosphere. Details will continue to be ironed out as we get closer.

Temperatures during this time frame will also start to cool as well, but it will still remain warm and muggy. Highs will drop into the middle 80’s, with warm overnights still expected.

Showers from Cristobal will start to taper as we head into Tuesday, with more drying expected as we head into Wednesday.