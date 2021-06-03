Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/03/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! We are expecting another warm and humid day this afternoon as highs top near 87. We will have a relatively quiet start to our day as we see a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime heating will bring a chance for isolated showers and storms by the afternoon mostly for our Southern Parishes.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be muggy as we head into the overnight hours with a few spotty showers possible. Lows will settle into the upper 60s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will see a similar pattern for tomorrow, with daytime heating bring a few isolated showers and storms for our Southern Parishes. We will start to see rain chances increase as we head into the weekend, as an upper level low sits over Texas. This will pump in more moisture from the Gulf needed for showers and storms to develop. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday looks to be days where rainfall could be a bit more heavy. Right now, no severe weather is expected.

High temperatures will stay warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s while lows at night will be mild in the upper 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

