WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/30/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are almost to the weekend. Winds will be back out of the southeast today, which will filter in more Gulf Moisture to increase our humidity values. This will also bring the moisture we need to some scattered convection to develop, leading to a few more showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be warm in the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: We could see a few storms linger into the late night hours before drying out by early Friday morning. Lows will settle near 72 with light southeast winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the board area of low pressure off the coast of Texas moves inland, it will drive even more moisture into the State of Louisiana, hence we will continue to see the chance for scattered showers and storms for Friday and for the start of the holiday weekend. Rain chances will back off just a bit on Sunday, but just be sure to keep your eyes on the radar for any outdoor plans you may have. Highs will stay near normal in the lower 90s through the weekend with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Drier conditions may be possible as early as Tuesday and Wednesday of next work week. By then, it looks like temperatures may be a bit warmer in the middle to upper 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX