WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/02/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Be sure to grab the rain gear heading out the door for today. A cold front is approaching and will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms from the morning into the afternoon. A thunderstorm or two may become strong or severe, producing a strong wind gust or some small hail. A level 1 marginal risk is in place for the entire ArkLaMiss. As far as high temperatures are concerned, it will still be slightly warm in the upper 80s and winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Thursday – Early Friday

TONIGHT: Most of the showers should wrap up just before midnight on Friday. Lows will settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s with winds light from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: We could see a few more isolated showers and storms on Friday and even as we head into the weekend. Not everyone will see this activity, but just be sure to keep you eyes on the radar if you have outdoor plans. Highs for the weekend will settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows at night will stay mild and warm in the 60s and 70s.

Conditions will dry out by the start of the new work week but be prepared for some possible heat to return. Right now, most high temperatures could warm into the middle 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

