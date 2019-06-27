Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (6/27/19)

TODAY: Another summer-like day is on the way for us with highs getting up into the low 90s once again. By late afternoon, we could possibly see a few pop up showers with one or two thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers for our easter parishes is possible overnight with lows dropping back into the low 70s. Showers will clear out by late morning on Friday

INTO THE WEEKEND: For Friday, highs will be back in the 90s with a chance of pop showers in the late afternoon. Once the high pressure system moves out of our region, thunderstorm chances will increase into Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop back into the upper 80s. So far, there is no risk for severe activity associated with these thunderstorms.