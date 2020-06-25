Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/25/20)

TODAY: Much like yesterday, a few folks may wake up to a few light showers this morning, and we anticipate more showers and thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average in the upper 80s with winds breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph. Rain chances look to diminish around sunset later this evening.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers won’t be ruled out for the overnight hours, but overall it should be rather quiet. Lows temperatures will stay warm in the lower 70s with cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will look very similar with isolated showers developing by the late morning and continuing into the late afternoon. Temperatures will begin to see a small increase in the upper 80s to lower 90s while winds look to remain a bit breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

For the weekend, isolated showers could be possible, but more humid conditions will arrive, causing the heat index (what it feels like outside) to be around the upper 90s or even lower triple digits. Make sure to keep heat safety in mind if you plan any outdoor activities for this weekend.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

