WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/23/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The heat is here to stay this afternoon as most of us will most likely see our highs in the lower triple digits this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could make it feel even hotter, so heat advisories have been issued for most of the ArkLaMiss until 7 PM this evening with a good chance that it could be extended. The tail end of a weak cold front will sweep through this afternoon, prompting a few stray showers to develop but it will be very, very isolated and not everyone will see rain for today.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear up overnight while lows fall back into the upper 70s. Conditions will be muggy with calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be no different as highs return back near 101 with “feels like” temps anywhere from 105-110. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with another possible round of stray showers with the daytime heating.

For the weekend, not much will change as we expect to stay very hot in the low 100s while lows at night settle into the upper 70s. By Sunday evening, the upper level pattern may change just a bit and nudge a weak cool front southward into our region. This will bring a greater chance for isolated showers and storms with no severe weather expected at this time, but will help drop our temperatures just a bit. We don’t expect a huge difference in temperature, but highs will start off in the lower 90s on Monday for the new work week while lows also settle back down into the lower 70s. We should be stay a little bit more near or just above average for the first half of the work week, while stray chances for showers remain possible.

-Lexi Birmingham

