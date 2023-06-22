WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Conditions will remain a bit cloudy further to the southwest this Thursday morning. Most of the area will be partly to mostly clear for most of today. Rain chances look to stay south along the boundary layer across central and northwest Louisiana. Humidity values won’t be that high since we will be sitting north of the boundary layer and winds will push in from the northeast filtering in drier and slightly cooler air keeping us in the lower 90’s and many places in Arkansas just in the upper 80’s.

Conditions will be changing long term as late storms may be possible Sunday night. Temperatures are going to take a strong climb to the upper 90’s and even triple digits next week setting the stage for hazardous heat conditions through Wednesday.