WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will linger in this afternoon and cannot rule out the possibility of a stray pop up shower. Clouds will clear out tonight, and tomorrow will be very similar to today with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds and 10% rain chances. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s for the long term forecast into next week.

Rain chances will increase this weekend as we stay under the influence of a very warm and moist airmass. Daytime heating combined with the moisture content will allow the possibility for pop up and a few scattered showers and possible t-storms over the weekend, and that trend will continue into next week as rain chances stay around 20%.