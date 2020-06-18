Breaking News
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/18/20)

TODAY: Humid conditions will slowly creep back in for today with high temperatures warming into the lower 90s. With the daytime heating and moisture, a few stray showers could develop late in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be calm with low temperatures slightly more mild in the upper 60s. Skies will clear up once again as winds will be light.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Friday and the weekend, weather conditions will remain the same. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 90s with a small chance for a few stray showers. By Sunday, we will begin to see an increased chance for thunderstorms to develop and this could continue into the early half of next week.

-Lexi

