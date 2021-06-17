Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/17/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are just one step closer to the weekend. Today will not be much different from what we’ve seen the last couple of days. Highs will stay hot in the 90s under mostly sunny conditions with winds shifting out of the east. There is a bit of a shortwave moving from the Ozarks into the ArkLaMiss, and this is bring some isolated convection to portions of southwest Arkansas. Waking up this morning, some of our South Arkansas counties will see some light to moderate showers and could see some later this afternoon. Various forecast models do not pick up on this, but we did go ahead and put a 10% chance for today to cover those areas.

TONIGHT: Any leftover convection will diminish by sunset and overnight tonight. Lows will settle for the lower 70s while skies stay clear. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will gradually increase for Friday afternoon with a chance for spotty to isolated showers across our southern parishes. This will be influenced from a sea breeze moving northward and the approaching tropical disturbance. Highs will stay rather warm in the 90s for the afternoon.

By this weekend, the tropical disturbance will approach the Gulf Coast, and will most likely bring rain chances back to our area starting in the early morning on Saturday and continue through most of the day. The last of the rain from this disturbance looks to wrap up early Sunday. Highs for these days will stay warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The disturbance does have a high chance of development (80-90%) of the next several days. There is still plenty of uncertainty with this system, so we are continuing to monitor is very closely.

For the start of next week, and upper level disturbance will arrive, bringing more chances for showers and storms. It is too early to determine if any potential severe weather could be possible.

