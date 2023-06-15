WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Scattered showers and t-storms are ongoing this morning across southern Arkansas. It is mostly quiet this morning across northeast Louisiana with cloudy and patchy fog will be possible as we kick off Thursday. Pop up t-storms will remain possible this morning, but the overall severe threat will diminish as we progress closer to lunch time.

Heat advisories will be in place to the south as heat index values will be near 105 degrees. Most of the ArkLaMiss will stay in the lower 90’s with many places in Arkansas in the upper 80’s for daytime highs. Severe t-storms will be possible tonight into early Friday morning. Damaging winds and large hail remain the primary threats.

The severe threat could continue into Friday afternoon. As the stationary front holds out across our area. Spotty t-storms will remain possible the weekend before the heat really cranks up next week with high temperatures reaching the upper 90’s.