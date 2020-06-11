Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/11/20)

TODAY: Sunny skies are back again today! Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 80s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Conditions will continue to stay dry, thanks to an area of high pressure.

TONIGHT: Lows temperatures will settle into the lower 60s overnight. Skies will stay clear as winds stay light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Friday, highs will slowly begin to see a warming trend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Along with our temperatures, humidity will slowly begin to increase. Heading into the weekend, we will continue to stay dry with maybe a few light clouds returning. In fact we are expected to be below average for precipitation as we head into the middle of the month.

