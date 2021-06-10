Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/10/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! I know most of us are over the rain, but we will see some isolated showers and storms for this morning and early afternoon. Most of this activity will stay across South Arkansas although a few could spill into North Louisiana. Flash flood watches continue across the northern half of the ArkLaMiss. Some will expire at 1 PM this afternoon while others will expire at 7 PM or 8 PM this evening (but of course these could get extended even further. We’ll keep you updated). A brief, isolated strong to severe storm could be possible for portions of the North ArkLaMiss where damaging winds look to be the main concern.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: THURSDAY – EARLY FRIDAY

In the meantime, temperatures for today will be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s with humid conditions.

TONIGHT: Later this evening, the rain will wrap up. Lows overnight will stay warm in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Friday, a few stray showers could be possible by the afternoon, but overall it is going to be a mostly dry day ahead. Highs will be very warm in the lower 90s and conditions will stay humid under partly cloudy skies. We will see a similar set up on the way for our Saturday. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to keep heat safety in mind.

Showers and storms will be back for Sunday as a disturbance moves across the Southeast United States. No word yet on potential severe weather.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX