Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/09/20)

TODAY: This morning may start off a bit cloudy for some as temperatures start off warm in the 70s. By the afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out mostly for Southern Arkansas counties. A few may produce some strong winds and heavy downpours. High temperatures will also return back into the lower 90s for today with winds out of the southwest.

TONIGHT: Lows will stay warm and muggy in the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest, and a few areas could see a few lingering showers.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday, an area of high pressure to our west will move closer. This will continue to dry out our skies and bringing hot temperatures. We still anticipate highs to top into the upper 90s for the weekend with heat index values in the triple digits. Heat safety will be very important if you plan any outdoor activities.

As of now, these hot temperatures could continue into early next week. A little bit of cloud cover could return as conditions will stay relatively dry.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX