Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are one step closer to the weekend. Today will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. By the mid to late afternoon, some isolated showers and storms could develop across the ArkLaMiss. No severe weather is expected, but some brief downpours and some lightning could be possible.

TONIGHT: Shower activity will end late tonight as lows settle near 73. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: The last leg of this upper level trough will push east, but it could still drive a few isolated showers and storms to develop. Highs will stay hot and humid in the lower 90s. Conditions will dry out by Friday evening into Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly dry although a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be hot in the lower to middle 90s with humid conditions and partly cloudy skies. This won’t last for very long as another upper level system will arrive by Sunday, and this system will increase our rain chances starting Sunday and continue into the early half of next week.

Highs for next week will stay near seasonal in the lower 90s while lows settle in the lower 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

