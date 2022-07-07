WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/07/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We’ve got another round of hot temperatures on the way this afternoon in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories have been issued for almost the entire ArkLaMiss until 7-8 PM tonight. We do have an excessive heat warning in place for a few counties and parishes until 8 PM this evening for the possibility that heat index values could reach 110 degrees or greater. Heat safety will be imperative for any outdoor plans.

A spotty shower or storm may be possible later today due to the daytime heating and humidity, but it will not be like what we saw yesterday. High pressure in the upper levels will build in a bit stronger for the next couple of days and will cut down on any scattered or widespread rain chances.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy with lows stay very warm and muggy in the upper 70s. Winds will stay light from the south with no chance for rain.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will look similar for Friday. Expect highs to return back to the upper 90s with humid conditions and partly cloudy skies. There could be the chance for another round of heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings to be re-issued for the ArkLaMiss tomorrow, and we will keep you updated on it. Right now, no rain chances are expected.

Heading into the weekend, our weather pattern will become a bit more unsettled as the high pressure loosens its grip on our region. This will allow more chances for showers and storms to develop with no severe weather expected at this time. If your area is lucky enough to see the rain, your temperatures may vary from others, but as of now we will anticipate hot temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. This trend will stick around even into the new work week as a possible weak front could sweep southward and keep rain chances in the forecast a bit longer.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

