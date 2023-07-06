WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Conditions will stay mostly quiet to kick off this Thursday morning. Clouds will slowly increase closer towards lunch time as the boundary layer hovers over the ArkLaMiss. There is a secondary frontal system that will push in from the northwest and stall out once again over the region and continue to keep our weather pattern unsettled. Expected showers and t-storms this afternoon. Some storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours.

Temperatures will warm slightly to the mid 90’s, but continued rain chances should keep daytime highs within that range through next week. It will still stay humid causing heat index values to reach into the upper 90’s and just over into the triple digits.