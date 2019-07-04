Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/4/19)

TODAY: It’s going to be a great day to celebrate Independence Day, but it will be hot. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s under mostly cloudy conditions. Forecast Models are showing a few, small pop-up showers by the afternoon. These will be brief and should not affect any of your 4th of July plans.

TONIGHT: It will be a warm, yet muggy night with lows dropping into the low to mid 70s. Our skies will clear up just a bit, leaving behind just a few passing clouds.

INTO THE WEEKEND: With high pressure on the move, our weekend looks to be rain free. We will see our highs remain hot in the mid to upper 90s, so be sure you exercise your sun safety tips. Be sure to wear sunscreen, wear light clothing, and stay hydrated. A few small showers could return by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will return to the forecast by the new work week.

Have a great Independence Day!

-Lexi