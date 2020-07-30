Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/30/20)

TODAY: Despite a few spotty showers, our Thursday is looking rather dry with high temperatures topping in the lower 90s. We will be under the influence of an upper level ridge of high pressure, which is why our weather conditions will be slightly warmer and slightly drier. Winds will continue out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will stay for the evening and overnight hours with lows in the lower to middle 70s. By early Friday morning, a few spotty to isolated showers could be possible, but they could fizzle out quickly.

LOOKING AHEAD: An approaching low pressure system and weak cold front will bring our next chances for showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Some of these storms do have the capability to become strong or even severe. The main impacts could include gusty winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours. For this reason, a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss is under a Marginal (Level 1 out of 5) risk.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Marginal Risk

Rain chances will back off just a bit for the weekend with the daytime heating being the reason for activity to develop. So far, early next week could be just a bit drier and even less humid.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX