Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 2nd

TODAY: Hot and humid conditions are back this afternoon with high temperatures topping into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to make it feel anywhere from the upper 90s to lower triple digits once again, and keep in mind we still have a heat advisory for the western and northern half of the ArkLaMiss. Showers and thunderstorms will return later this afternoon and evening as a weak frontal boundary sweeps through. A few have the possibility to become strong to severe, so a level 1 risk (marginal) has been issued for the Northeastern half of the ArkLaMiss. The main concern will be damaging winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be a bit cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers and storms will linger a bit longer before we dry out for the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be another hot day with highs in the 90s and dewpoints uncomfortable in the 70s. More chances for thunderstorms will arrive by the late afternoon along our frontal boundary, which is expected to stall out. This stalled front will keep this unsettled pattern in place for the upcoming holiday weekend and early half of next week. So far we are not expecting severe weather for the holiday weekend, but we will keep you updated.

