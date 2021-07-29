Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/29/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Hot temperatures are back this afternoon in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories continue for almost the entire ArkLaMiss from 12 PM until 7 PM this evening, while a few counties and parishes continue to see an excessive heat warning until 7 PM on Friday. Heat index values could range anywhere from 105 degrees to greater than 115 degrees. Heat safety will be your best friend.

We could see a few more isolated showers and storms along and south of I-20 later this afternoon. It will not be as scattered as the last couple of days and not everyone will see rainfall. No severe weather is expected.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear and partly cloudy overnight with lows very warm and muggy in the upper 70s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure at the surface along with our upper level ridge pattern will take control to keep rain chances limited for Friday and even Saturday. Highs will stay very hot in the upper 90s and even low 100s.

By Sunday evening, a potential cold front will arrive and continue into Monday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase and the rain-cooled air will bring a bit of relief from the heat for the start of the new work week. So far, highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

Have a great Thursday! Stay cool.

-Lexi

