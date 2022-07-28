WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/28/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! It’s a “same song, same verse” kind of day as we will see another round of hot temperatures this afternoon around 100 degrees. Heat advisories have once again been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until later this evening for possible heat index values of 105 or greater. With enough daytime heating and moisture, another chance for a few spotty showers and/or storms will be possible.

TONIGHT: One or two showers may linger late Thursday night but will dry by early Friday morning. Lows will remain very warm in the upper 70s with winds light from the south and a few clouds overhead.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front will begin to slowly push southward starting on Friday. This will help increase our chances for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s.

Shower and storm chances will stay through the weekend as the frontal boundary slowly crawls southward and most likely stalls over the region. No severe weather is expected at this time, but some storms could bring some lightning, heavy rainfall, thunder, and breezy winds. Highs may see just a little bit of a break in the lower to middle 90s.

Conditions will slowly dry out by Sunday and the start of the new work week. High temperatures will return back to the upper 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

