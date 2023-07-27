WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Very hot conditions are expected to continue again today and even for the long term forecast with little relief in sight as we remain under this heat dome. Dewpoints haven’t been too bad and heat advisories have been kept at bay until today with a few advisories being issued for south Arkansas.

As stagnant flow out of the south continues, dewpoints will slowly creep up into the weekend and more heat advisories will be possible. Daytime convection from sea breezes out of the south may spark a spotty shower in a few areas south of I-20 over the next few days and also into next week but overall rain chances stay near 0%. Temperatures will be around the triple digit mark through the weekend and next week.