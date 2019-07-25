Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/25/19)

TODAY: It will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs warming up into the upper 80s by the afternoon. The humidity and dewpoint values will be lower than average, which will make it comfortable for any outdoor plans you may have. Winds will continue out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The evening will be cool with clear skies and comfortable. Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 60s with winds nice and light.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Friday, highs will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s with a few light clouds. By Saturday, it will be hot again in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. There is a low pressure system out in the Gulf of Mexico, and although the chances of it becoming a tropical system are low, it could still bring moisture back into our area by Sunday, increasing our chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will continue to develop as we head into the new work week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi