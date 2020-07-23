Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/23/20)

TODAY: This unsettled weather pattern will stick around for today as more showers and storms could develop across the ArkLaMiss for the afternoon. High temperatures are still expected to be hot in the lower 90s, but a few areas could see slightly cooler conditions depending on who sees the rainfall or not.

As of yesterday, the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has officially become Tropical Depression 8, and has a good chance of becoming our 8th tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season within the next 24-36 hours. Next name on the list is Hanna. It is expected to move eastward and make possible landfall on the eastern Texas coast by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Conditions will quiet down as we head into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will stay around average in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies with winds light from the east-southeast direction.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting early Friday morning, we will begin to see an influx of moisture from Tropical Depression 8, which will increase our cloud cover and rain chances not only for Friday, but for the weekend too. High temperatures are still expected to top in the lower 90s, but again with the rainfall, a few areas could see slightly more cooler temperatures.

We will continue to monitor Tropical Depression 8 over the next couple of days for anymore potential impacts for us in the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

