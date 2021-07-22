Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/22/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are another step closer to the weekend. It seems like summer will be back today as our high temperatures will return to where we should be this time of the year in the lower 90s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some isolated showers and storms by the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The last of any shower activity should wrap up by the mid to late evening and before the overnight hours. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s with a light southwesterly wind. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Friday and this weekend, our rain chances will be a bit more limited as an upper level area of high pressure begins to build in over our region. This area of high pressure will also act like a dome of hot air as highs are expected to be rather hot in the middle and upper 90s by this weekend. Heat safety will be very important to keep in mind if you plan to be outdoors. Limit your time outdoors if you can, stay hydrated and apply sunscreen and reapply.

Hot temperatures will continue into the the start of the new work week while our chances for showers and storms will start to increase again.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

