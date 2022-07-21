WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/21/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Hot temperatures are here to stay this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to lower triple digits. We are, however, tracking a weak front to arrive by this afternoon and it may bring a chance for a few showers and storms. One or two may be briefly strong or severe, producing some strong winds and wind gusts, so the ArkLaMiss has been placed under a level 1 marginal risk. Forecast models are not really showing the rainfall popping up but some activity will be possible. If you are lucky enough to see some rain, you might see just a little bit of a cooldown.

TONIGHT: A few showers may linger late tonight into early Friday morning right along the Mississippi River. Lows will be warm in the upper 70s with winds staying out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few more showers and storms will be possible by Friday afternoon as highs remain hot in the upper 90s. The last of the rain will wrap up by Friday night into Saturday.

Expect a dry but hot weekend with highs remaining in the upper 90s to lower triple digits. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south and southwest at 5-10 mph.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

