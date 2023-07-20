WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another very hot and humid day is expected as temperatures climb back into the upper 90’s and heat index values climb back into the triple digits. Excessive heat warnings will be in effect again for most of the ArkLaMiss. Stay hydrated and out of the sun during the peak heating ours of the afternoon.

Our weather pattern may finally change this weekend with the arrival of a frontal system that could lower our temperatures down to the lower 90’s and bring rain chances as well. The slight cool down will not last long as temperatures will rebound into next week.