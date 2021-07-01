Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! We will see the chance for more isolated showers and storms for the afternoon as daytime heating kicks in. Not everyone will see rain for today. Temperatures will stay around normal for this time of the year in the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: We will see a few more showers and storms fire up later tonight into early Friday as the cold front starts to push through. Lows overnight will settle into the lower 70s with a light southwesterly wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: Storms will continue to develop through our Friday morning and afternoon as the cold front pushes through. We are not expecting severe weather, but some storms could produce lightning, periods of heavy rain and some brief, gusty winds (all below severe weather criteria). Conditions should begin to improve late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Highs for Friday will be just a bit cooler in the upper 80s.

More showers and storms will be possible for Saturday, especially across our Southern Parishes. Highs will be similar in the upper 80s. For Sunday, 4th of July, temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s. A spotty shower or two could still be possible for the late afternoon/early evening, but not everyone will see this activity. Overall it should be a great day to celebrate the holiday!

For next week, the rain will return as highs stay near seasonal in the lower 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX