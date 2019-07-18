Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/18/19)

High pressure continues to impact the ArkLaMiss for today with highs expected in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. It is possible the ArkLaMiss could be issued another heat advisory for this afternoon, for the heat index could get up into the triple digits. Remember to practice heat safety like wearing sunscreen or limiting your time outdoors during peak heating hours (usually between 2-5 pm). Our dewpoints will remain on the oppressive side in the 70s. No rain chances are expected for this afternoon.

Overnight, it will be quiet with a few passing clouds. Warm and muggy conditions continue with lows in the low to mid 70s with winds light from the south.

Over the next couple of days and into the weekend, high pressure will be the main influence with our weather. Hot and humid conditions continue with highs in the 90s with plenty of sunshine and winds nice and light. By Sunday, expect rain and thunderstorms to return to the ArkLaMiss. We will start off the new work week with an increase in thunderstorm chances as highs drop back a bit into the low 90s or upper 80s. A weak cold front will move in by Tuesday, that could cause our temperatures to drop below average heading further into next work week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi