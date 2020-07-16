Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/16/20)

TODAY: High temperatures will stay hot in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. With enough daytime heating, a few areas could see some small spotty shower chances. These showers should wrap up around sunset as we lose daytime heating. Heat advisories remain in place until 7 PM this evening as we anticipate another afternoon where heat indices range anywhere from 100-110 degrees.

TONIGHT: Tonight will stay humid and warm with lows in the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be another hot day in the upper 90s with a few more chances for spotty showers and storms. As this upper level ridge shifts eastward, it will dry out any chances for precipitation as we head into the weekend.

Continue to practice heat safety! Make sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen. Look before you lock!

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX