Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/15/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Only one more day until the weekend. Hot and humid conditions will be back this afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Skies will see a few clouds for the morning, but there will be a gradual increase in clouds heading through the rest of the afternoon. With daytime heating in place, a few spotty showers could be possible.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy tonight as lows stay warm in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions. High temperatures for the afternoon will be hot in the lower to middle 90s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. A few spotty showers could also develop for the late afternoon.

Starting Saturday, we will see an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms, although activity will start off isolated. Conditions will be very similar on Sunday. Highs for the weekend will settle for the lower 90s.

By Monday, a weak front will arrive to keep rain chances in the forecast and this front could stall out over our area. Expect rain to stay through at least the first half of the work week. With the rain, we could see some cooler air, so highs will not be as hot in the upper 80s during the day. No severe weather is expected at this time.

