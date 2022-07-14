WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/14/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! A few leftover showers will stay through the early morning with temperatures starting in the 70s. We do expect to see redevelopment of showers and storms sometime in the late morning and afternoon for mainly our southern parishes. No severe weather is expected, but we could still see some periods of heavy rain, along with some lightning and thunder. Forecast highs will not be as hot around 91 with winds at 5-10 mph. The last of the rain should be wrapping up around 6 PM this evening.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy overnight with slightly muggy conditions. Lows will fall back into the lower 70s with winds light and varying from different directions.

LOOKING AHEAD: A spotty shower or two may be possible by Friday afternoon but most of the ArkLaMiss will remain dry. Highs will stay hot in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with varying winds at 5-10 mph. Lows Friday night will be warm in the lower to middle 70s.

The weekend looks to be mostly dry with maybe a spotty shower or two. A weak front will arrive Sunday night into Monday, putting rain and storm chances back in the forecast. Highs will continue to remain near seasonal in the lower 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Hotter temperatures could return as early as next Wednesday.

