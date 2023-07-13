WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off on the stickier side with dew point temperatures in the upper 70’s. It will remain humid throughout the day and heat advisories will be in effect for the entire ArkLaMiss as heat index values climb to near 110 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from work or exercise. There will be a few clouds today and be partly cloudy in some places, but everyone will pick up some sunshine.

No change is expected tomorrow as it will stay hot and humid. Showers and t-storms will be possible over the weekend as another system will enter the region. The system will move out by next Tuesday, and temperatures will be getting much hotter by late next week.