Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 11th











WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/11/19)

TODAY: Big changes are on the way starting today and continuing into the weekend. We will see an influx of moisture from the Gulf move into our region today, but also a cold front will move in. When the cold air interacts with the warm, moist air, we have a greater chance to see shower and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Highs for today will still be hot in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers will stick around for the evening hours before clearing up. We will be warm and muggy overnight with temperatures in the upper 70s.

INTO THE WEEKEND/TROPICS UPDATE: The disturbance in the Gulf is expected to become a tropical depression by later this morning or afternoon and a tropical storm most likely at the end of the day. This system could become a low Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall. The National Hurricane Center has issued Hurricane Watches along the Louisiana coast through the weekend. Some areas like New Orleans have already seen widespread areas of flooding. The ArkLaMiss will see an influx of moisture from this system and shower chances will increase into the weekend. A few areas could see some localized flooding as this system nears. We’ll continue to provide updates when new information is released.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi