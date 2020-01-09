Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (1/09/20)

TODAY: Cloud cover will continue to increase through the day with highs warming up into the upper 60s. There could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around the late afternoon, but this is not expected to be widespread or severe.

TONIGHT: Overnight, thanks to the cloud cover and an increase in moisture, our temperatures will not be dropping by much. In fact, lows will settle into the lower 60s. A few spotty showers could pop up, but it will be isolated.

LOOKING AHEAD: Potential for severe weather will arrive by Friday. The entire ArkLaMiss has a chance to see strong to severe thunderstorms starting late Friday afternoon/evening and continuing through early Saturday morning. Here are some graphics that illustrates the break down.

SPC Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

Friday Breakdown

SPC Outlook: Saturday – Early Sunday

Most of the ArkLaMiss is under an enhanced risk (3/5) with our eastern parishes under a slight risk (2/5). This will shift after 6 AM on Saturday, where the strongest potential will be in our eastern parishes as storms continue to track east. Primary concerns will be damaging winds and tornadoes, along with heavy rainfall and even a small chance for hail.

Be sure to keep updated with the latest weather forecasts, and make sure to have a plan in place for you and your family.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

