Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/07/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday. A few showers will continue through the first half of our day as this system continues to move eastward. Once the showers clear, cloud cover will hold in place for this afternoon as temperatures will stay quite cool in the upper 40s with winds breezy out of the north anywhere from 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Slowly, cloud cover will break down as high pressure builds to our west. We will look for low temperatures to fall back into the middle and upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of the clouds will move on out heading into Friday, but temperatures will continue to stay chilly in the upper 40s for the afternoon. Lows at night will drop into the lower 30s and possibly the upper 20s for some areas. Conditions will look very similar heading into Saturday.

We’ve still got our eyes on the weather system for Sunday that could bring showers and possibly some sort of wintry precipitation. At this time, models are showing the timing for late Sunday and it could continue into early Monday. Again, the timing of this system, the position, and the perfect balance of ingredients will be very important in determining this forecast. In the coming days, forecast models will continue to hone in on it and we’ll start to get a bit of a better picture of what we could expect.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

