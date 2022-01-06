Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/06/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are waking up to a few spotty to isolated showers, but these will clear through the next few hours of the morning. Highs may have already been reached for the day in the 40s and 50s, because we will see temperatures fall through the afternoon. Temperatures may already be in the upper 30s by around 4 PM. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph while skies will slowly clear up.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear while lows will be very cold in the 20s! Be sure to keep pipes covered and bring sensitive plants along with your pets inside.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Friday, it will be cold but sunny with highs in the middle 40s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight, winds will slowly return back out of the southeast, and this will lead to an increase in clouds with a few showers developing by Saturday morning.

Expect more showers to develop through the day on Saturday with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s. It will look similar for Sunday with highs around 70s with scattered showers and even a few possible thunderstorms. We are not expecting anything significant or severe for this event at this time.

By next week, it will be a dry