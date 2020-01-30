Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/30/20)

TODAY: Cloud cover will hang around for today which will keep our highs cool in the lower 50s. We are tracking a weak upper level system that will move closer to the area around the late evening. A few spotty showers will pop up sometime between 7-9 PM and continue into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: It will be a chilly one with lows once again settling back into the lower 40s. As mentioned, spotty showers will develop for the late night and early morning hours on Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Those spotty showers should be clearing up by 6-7 AM on Friday morning as this upper level systems tracks its way east. Clouds will slowly begin to break down throughout the rest of Friday as dry air filters in.

There is some good news though. We are looking at very pleasant, dry and sunny conditions. Highs will warm up into the lower 60s for Saturday and the upper 60s for Sunday. Heading into the new work week, our highs will remain warm in the upper 60s, but we are tracking more rain on the way. We are also expecting a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday, which will once again drop our highs back into the upper 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

