Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (1/02/20)

TODAY: Make sure to have the umbrellas handy for today because widespread rainfall is the big story for your Thursday. Highs will once again top in the upper 50s. Most of our eastern and southeastern parishes along the Mississippi river are under a Flash Flood Watch until Friday at 12:00 PM. These areas do have the potential of seeing rainfall totals anywhere from 1-2 inches or greater.

There is a low end risk for severe weather for today for our southeastern parishes. Most are under a marginal risk (Level 1/5) with portions of Concordia Parish are under a slight risk (Level 2/5). Main concerns will be heavy rainfall and some possible strong winds.

TONIGHT: Rain will start to taper off as we head into the overnight hours, but a few will stick around. We will not be seeing much of a temperature drop for tonight as lows will settle into the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Friday, a few leftover showers will linger for the early parts of the day as a second, weak cold front will sweep across the ArkLaMiss. Heading into Saturday, skies will start to clear up as temperatures will remain cool in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday will rebound quite nicely back into the 60s and into the early parts of next week as skies will remain clear to mostly clear. Next week is looking rather seasonal and dry.

