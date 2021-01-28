Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/28/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are starting off cold this morning in the 30s with a low deck of clouds overhead. This deck of clouds will break down for the afternoon and we will get plentiful sunshine with highs cool in the lower 50s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect another cold night ahead with lows falling back into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be calm and another deck of clouds will settle in for early Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wrapping up the work week will be rather seasonal. Winds will return back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and this will help our temperatures increase a bit back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Another weather system to our west will continue to push east for late Friday into early Saturday, sending another cold front into our area. Rain chances will go up for Saturday afternoon with a few chances for an isolated thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected at this time.

This system will move out by late Saturday, and conditions will be dry for the rest of our weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s. This pattern will continue for the start of next week. Highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX