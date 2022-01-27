WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/27/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are off to another cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will fair better than yesterday with highs not as chilly in the middle 50s. Winds will stay steady out of the north at 5-10 mph with skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Clouds will stay overnight into early Friday. Lows tonight will dip back into the lower to middle 30s with a light north wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front is set to sweep through early in the morning on Friday. This front will not do a whole lot. We do not have moisture at the surface, so rain chances are a no go. The only thing we could see is maybe a very very small drop in temperature (like 2-3 degrees) back into the lower 50s for our high temperatures.

By Saturday, skies will be sunny as winds slowly redirect out of the south and southwest. This will lead to a gradual warm up for the weekend, including the return of temperatures in the 60s by Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up by the start of the new work week. At the same time, we will see an increased chance for rain starting as early as Monday. Showers will be pretty spotty for both Monday and Tuesday, but by Wednesday we could see an increased chance for maybe a few thunderstorms.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX