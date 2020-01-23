Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/23/20)

TODAY: We will continue to see scattered showers through the morning and most of the afternoon as temperatures top in the lower to middle 50s. High pressure will take over later this evening, and this will help to break down the rest of the clouds and force lingering showers off towards the east.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear up as we head into the overnight hours tonight. With skies mostly clear, our temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will shift out of the west and will continue to be slightly breezy at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will keep us dry and our skies mostly clear for both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will continue to slowly increase into the upper 50s and eventually into the lower 60s. We will see some possible showers for Sunday, so don’t put the rain gear too far out of reach.

By next work week, it’s looking like an above average week with high temperatures topping in the 60s. We are tracking a few weak systems that will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more rain back to the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX