Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 21st

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The morning will start off with some light shower activity with temperatures in the 50s. Highs for this afternoon will be mild in the lower 60s with winds out of the southwest and west at 5-10 mph. Heavier precipitation will begin to develop later this evening into the overnight hours with one or two chances for a possible rumble of thunder as the cold front moves through. As of now, most areas could see at least 1-2 inches of rainfall.

TONIGHT: Heavy rainfall will continue tonight into early Friday morning, especially for those along and south of the I-20 corridor. Lows tonight will settle back into the lower to middle 50s with winds light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rain will continue into the first half of our Friday before the last of it moves out through the late afternoon. Clouds will stay in place as highs will be a bit cooler in the middle 50s.

We are still anticipating a brief break from the rain on Saturday. Highs will stay cool in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will start off dry, but we are expecting clouds to move back in with showers developing late in the afternoon and evening. A few possible thunderstorms could develop as well, especially heading into Monday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Drier conditions will return by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

