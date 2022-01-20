Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/20/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are dealing with just a few lingering showers mainly across the Mississippi River this morning, but they will clear by daybreak. Temperatures will drop just a bit more through the morning as more cold air filters in behind the front. Don’t expect a warm up for today as highs for many of us will be in the upper 30s with maybe one or two areas lucky enough the see the 40s. Skies will stay cloudy with maybe a peak of sunshine returning through the afternoon. Winds will be pretty windy out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Be prepared overnight because it will get COLD! Lows tonight for many of us will dip back into the lower 20s. Remember the 4 Ps: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and people. Be sure to bring in your pets and sensitive plants. Cover your outdoor pipes. Check on your neighbors and heating systems to make sure they are working properly.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will not be that much better as highs again will settle for the upper 30s to lower 40s with lows Friday night in the 20s. Saturday may look just a bit better with highs in the middle 40s.

By Sunday, we will start to see a rebound with our temperatures with highs returning back to the 50s and lows into the 30s. This will continue into next week, but we do see another cold front arriving Monday into Tuesday. This will bring more rain chances, but it may also hit the reset button on those temperatures.

Have a great Thursday! Stay Warm!

-Lexi

